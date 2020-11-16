Incoming Rep. Cori Bush said she's buying her Capitol Hill wardrobe secondhand. 'The Squad' offered affordable fashion tips

Written by Scottie Andrew, CNN

"The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it's really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill," the Missouri Democrat tweeted

But she's far from the only congresswoman who's shopped at a thrift store for her professional wardrobe. All four members of "The Squad," progressive women of color who serve in the House of Representatives, are sharing the tips they've used to silence critics on Capitol Hill and dress on a budget.

"Good news is that all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet!" she tweeted with a wink.

Pressley responded with her drugstore makeup recommendations, like Black Opal, NYX and Wet n Wild, for media appearances. She showed the products in action with a selfie

Rep. Ilhan Omar cosigned the value of thrifting and said "it also makes your looks unique." She offered to buy Bush some scarves from the Somali shops in her Minnesota district , which "spice up any wardrobe" on a budget, she said.

"I specialize in $50 or less outfits," Omar said

"P.S. I get the most compliments from the clothes I got from thrift shops," she said.

Bush later shared videos of some of her best thrift store finds. The congresswoman-elect from Missouri, who worked as a nurse in St. Louis and rose to prominence as a Black Lives Matter activist in Ferguson before her election to the House, said she's open about buying secondhand "to make Congress more accessible to regular people."

