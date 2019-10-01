Written by Emily Dixon, CNN

A French comedian crashed Chanel's Spring-Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week, joining the parade of models walking the runway before she was confronted and escorted away by model Gigi Hadid.

Marie S'Infiltre, whose real name is Marie Benoliel, dodged security guards in the Grand Palais to climb onto the runway, which was designed to mimic the rooftops of Paris. A video posted on Instagram by Dazed Fashion showed Hadid approaching Benoliel and speaking to her before ushering Benoliel off the runway.

The comedian, whose stage name translates to "Marie infiltrates herself," has almost 230,000 subscribers on YouTube. For one video, she attended a gilets jaunes protest wearing a mask of French president Emmanuel Macron; in another, she interviewed supporters of far-right former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen at a National Front rally, posing as a Le Pen supporter.

In 2017, she crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, with the words "seeking role" and a phone number written on her back.

The Chanel stunt is Benoliel's second during Paris Fashion Week: Last week, she crashed the runway show of French lingerie brand Etam, wearing metallic underwear with a sleep mask on her head. She posted a video of the incident on her YouTube channel, showing her running onto the runway before joining the models for the show's finale.

In a statement sent to CNN, a spokesperson for Chanel said: "This person is a comedian known for this type of prank. She had crashed another runway recently. Her presence on the catwalk was not planned. Security guards simply led her to the exit at the end of the show."