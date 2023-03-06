The best celebrity style from Paris Fashion Week

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

When fashion week takes over a city, celebrities are never far from the action — often in carefully curated outfits that live on our moodboards for the rest of the year. The famous faces we see dashing into shows, or seated front row, are an essential part of a brand's marketing strategy — sometimes generating more buzz than the new collection itself.

The Fall-Winter 2023 shows during Paris Fashion Week were no different. Julia Fox turned the cobblestoned streets into a personal catwalk in a Courrèges look from the label's show on Wednesday, while singer Halsey's silver chainmail headdress fit right in at Paco Rabanne's first runway in 25 years.

Scroll down to see more of the best celebrity style moments throughout the event.

Elle Fanning and Eddie Redmayne front row at the Alexander McQueen show on March 4, 2023. Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Julia Fox outside the Courrèges show on March 1, 2023. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Dan Levy at Loewe on March 3, 2023. Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Dua Lipa at the Saint Laurent runway on February 28, 2023. Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Florence Pugh at the Valentino show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in Loewe at the Spanish's label's show on March 3, 2023. Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Jared Leto outside the Vivienne Westwood show on March 04, 2023. Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sadie Sink front row at the Alexander McQueen show on March 4, 2023. Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Valentino show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Julia Fox spotted in between shows on March 4, 2023 in Paris. Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ashley Graham was at the Isabel Marant show on March 2, 2023. Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan at Loewe on March 3, 2023. Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Model Rosie Huntington Whiteley outside the Saint Laurent show on February 28, 2023. Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny and director Luca Guadagnino attend the Loewe runway on March 3, 2023. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna on her way to the Paco Rabanne show on March 1, 2023. Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz seated at the Valentino show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jared Leto attends the Off-White show on March 2, 2023. Credit: Peter White/Getty Images

Halsey is seen outside Vivienne Westwood on March 4, 2023. Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka arriving at the Nina Ricci Show on March 3, 2023. Credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Irina Shayk leaves the Vivienne Westwood show on March 4, 2023. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Mia Regan at Loewe on March 3, 2023. Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski outside the Courrèges catwalk on March 1, 2023. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Lennon Gallagher and Isobel Richmond attend the Palm Angels show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Harper and David Beckham out and about in Paris on March 4, 2023. Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Emma Roberts spotted between shows on March 2, 2023. Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn outside the Victoria Beckham show on March 3, 2023. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Top image: Singer Halsey attends the Paco Rabanne's Fall-Winter 2023 show in a signature look from the house that lost its founder this year.