Cardi B flexed during Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-toe outfit by Richard Quinn

Written by By Alaa Elassar, CNN

They call her Cardi Bardi, banging body, spicy mami, hot tamale...

But after flaunting her Paris Fashion Week outfit, it's safe to say Cardi B was a bit hotter than usual.

The Bronx rapper shared a video on Saturday of her standing by the Eiffel Tower wearing a floral-print bodysuit designed by Richard Quinn.

The ensemble covered every inch of her body -- including her face.

Cardi B wearing Richard Quinn at the Eiffel Tower. Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

In fact, Cardi joked that she couldn't even see.

"Make sure a car don't hit me, cause a b---- can't see," she said in the video, as fans and paparazzi hovered near by

The unique outfit -- which includes a matching coat, skirt, gloves, shoes and headpiece -- was first showcased on the runway during London Fashion Week as a part of Richard Quinn's Fall 2019 collection.

While Cardi gave no explanation for why she was wearing the outfit, she did address fans who said they missed her at New York Fashion Week.

"I heard you...were missing me at Fashion Week New York," she said in the video. "I'm here to serve it to you...and serve it to you cold."