Credit: Getty Images
How Cardi B's style won over Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour
Cardi B just received one of the highest style seals of approval, and it came from none other than Anna Wintour.
Wintour, who has been the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine since 1988, said in a new "Go Ask Anna" video that the Grammy-winning rapper's fashion at this year's Met Gala caught her attention.
"I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met this year. She looked unbelievable," Wintour said.
Cardi wore a dramatic burgundy gown designed by Thom Browne that reportedly took more than 2,000 hours to make.
She could barely move in the dress trimmed with feathers and extending into a full quilted circular train, Wintour said. But it made little difference. People were still mesmerized by the hip-hop star's look.
As the fashion legend put it, "she rocks."
"I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand, so I have completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style," Wintour said.