How Cardi B's style won over Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour

Kendall Trammell , CNN Written by

Cardi B just received one of the highest style seals of approval, and it came from none other than Anna Wintour.

"I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met this year. She looked unbelievable," Wintour said.

Cardi B attends the 2019 Met Gala. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cardi wore a dramatic burgundy gown designed by Thom Browne that reportedly took more than 2,000 hours to make.

She could barely move in the dress trimmed with feathers and extending into a full quilted circular train, Wintour said. But it made little difference. People were still mesmerized by the hip-hop star's look.

As the fashion legend put it, "she rocks."

"I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand, so I have completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style," Wintour said.