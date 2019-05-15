Cannes Film Festival 2019: The best celebrity red carpet fashion

Written by CNN Staff

This month, Hollywood's brightest stars are descending upon the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Film Festival. Against the idyllic background of the sun-soaked Riviera, this is where some of the world's most high-profile directors premiere the films that they hope will excite critics and viewers alike -- and, if they're lucky, win awards.

A brief history of the red carpet

It's also where celebrities opulent gowns and priceless jewels to daily red carpet premieres.

So far, we've seen Bella Hadid in sheer Dior, Priyanka Chopra in sequined Roberto Cavalli, Penelope Cruz in Chanel couture and Deepika Padukone in statement-making Dundas, among other incredible moments. Look through the gallery above for the best fashions from each day of the festival.