Cannes red carpet looks 2023: All the fashion from the 76th film festival

Leah Dolan, CNN
Published 11:34 AM EDT, Wed May 17, 2023
Elle Fanning arrived at the festival's opening ceremony, as well as the "Jeanne du Barry" screening, in a custom Alexander McQueen gown with a crystal and pearl adorned bodice.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
On the same night, Catherine Zeta-Jones wore an ombré red and purple Elie Saab couture number.
Daniele Cifalà/Nurpho/AP
Chinese actor Fan Bingbing, while attending the "Jeanne du Barry" premiere, wore an ornate, painterly strapless Christopher Bu gown decorated with bamboo and tigers.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Helen Mirren made a memorable appearance in a periwinkle Del Core wrap dress, blue hair and a L'Oréal fan (a sponsor of the festival) that read "#WorthIt."
Daniele Cifalà/Nurpho/AP
On the first day of the festival, Naomi Campbell arrived in a sequined Celine dress, accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses.
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
French model Baptiste Giabiconi attended the "Jeanne du Barry" screening in a glittering Dior skirt suit.
SYSPEO/Sipa/AP
"White Lotus" star Simona Tabasco was spotted in a scarlet red Lanvin backless gown with a dramatic train.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Brie Larson opted for a silver, layered dress from the latest Chanel Resort collection.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out in a hooded vintage couture look from Elie Saab.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
German actor Emilia Schüle made an entrance in a strappy custom Gucci dress.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Uma Thurman arrived at the "Jeanne du Barry" screening in a baby pink princess dress and blood red cape, both by Dior.
Jean March Haedrich/Sipa/AP
French actor Emmanuelle Béart was seen in a chic black-and-white Balmain double-breasted suit.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi, granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, looked regal in a navy Chanel couture dress complete with a floral appliqué detailing.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Nigerian actor Chika Ike showed out in a jewel-toned emerald green gown and voluminous iridescent cape by Nigerian label Kud Collections.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
Chinese actor Jiang Mengjie attended the "Jeanne du Barry" premiere in a striking oversized Saint Laurent white coat.
Daniele Cifalà/Nurpho/AP
Thai actor Araya Hargate arrived in a show-stopping Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown from Spring-Summer 2022.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Carys Zeta Douglas, daughter of Catherine Zeta Jones, attended the first day of the festival in a delicate and elegant white Elie Saab dress.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, returns once again for its 76th edition. Over the next 11 days, the Promenade de la Croisette will screen buzzy premieres from Hollywood’s most notable directors — from Martin Scorscese to Wes Anderson — and will welcome A-list celebrities onto one of the industry’s most-watched red carpets.

This year, a number of actors are making their Cannes debut — and may be looking to make a bold sartorial entrance. Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is set to appear on the carpet for the first time, promoting her first ever acting stint in the new Sam Levinson series “The Idol,” premiering at the festival next week. Rising star Rachel Sennott — the breakout talent of independent movie “Shiva Baby” (2020) and A24’s dark comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022) — is another anticipated newcomer.

As always, fashion in these contexts is a high stakes method of communication. On Tuesday, Johnny Depp made his first Cannes appearance since his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022 (a jury in the state of Virginia found both parties liable for defamation). Depp opted for an unassuming black tuxedo, high neck dress shirt and blue-tinted sunglasses for his polarizing appearance.

For more than seven decades, the Croisette’s hallowed red carpet has welcomed time-honored starlets and fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and Madonna. The festivities have long been as just about the fashion as the films — if anything, the level of spectacle has only increased.

Click through our highlights gallery above to see the most captivating looks from the week.

