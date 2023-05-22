Cannes red carpet looks 2023: All the fashion from the 76th film festival

Leah Dolan, CNN
Updated 12:09 PM EDT, Mon May 22, 2023
At the screening of the film "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" Michelle Yeoh wore custom Balenciaga. Several celebrities wore the brand in the wake of scandals following controversial ad campaigns in November 2022.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Dua Lipa attended the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" premiere in an asymmetric Celine gown.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Playwright Jeremy O.Harris was seen at the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet in a look from New York-based brand Willy Chavarria.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid opted for a neutral-toned Zac Posen gown at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" screening.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio wore a single breasted tuxedo from Alexander McQueen to the screening of "Killers Of The Flower Moon."
Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock
On Saturday, Natalie Portman was resplendent in an embroidered tulle Dior gown at "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet.
Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek stepped out in a wine-colored Alexander McQueen frock with a plunging neckline to watch the "Killers Of The Flower Moon."
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
At the same premiere, Isabelle Huppert was spotted in a lace Balenciaga number.
Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence looked the picture of old Hollywood glamour in a Dior haute couture gown from Spring-Summer 2023. She paired the dress with a pair of black flip flops.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
One of the event's most memorable looks came from Irina Shayk, who wore a skin-baring leather two piece from London-based label Mowalola for the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet.<br />
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell looked regal in a Valentino Spring-Sumer 2023 couture gown, complete with feather-trimmed cape, at the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" premiere.
Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock
French model and influencer Chloe Lecareux arrived at the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet in a high-shine metallic number from Stephanie Rolland.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
At the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" premiere, Marion Cotillard — a house ambassador for Chanel --— opted for a tweed smoking jacket mini dress from the brand.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
British actor Lucien Laviscount arrived at the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" screening in a crystal-embellished Dolce & Gabanna suit.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Muted but still sparkling, Carla Bruni's stone gray mini dress featured a dazzling sequined bodice and satin train. The Celine look was worn to "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
At "Killers of the Flower Moon," Irina Shayk arrived in a tiered Armani Privé gown with a striking plunge neckline.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
French model and influencer Raphael Say stole the show at the screening of the film "The Zone Of Interest" in a ruffled couture look from Parisian label Maison Anastasia Mathiotte.
Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
Natalie Portman's Dior Grand Gala gown, worn to the "May December" premiere, was inspired by a dress made by Christian Dior in 1949.
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
British influencer Mia Regan wore a custom made latex gown from Avellano to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiere.
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
US influencer Jessica Wang was seen in a red tulle dress by LaQuan Smith at the premiere of the film "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)."
Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP
A chic canine was even spotted at the "Project Silence" red carpet on Sunday, wearing a bedazzled cape and collar.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
British writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrived at the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet in a chic Schiaparelli couture black slip dress and long, suede black gloves.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
At the same event, British singer Rochelle Humes opted for a glamorous, Celia Kritharioti gown with a crystal embellished bodice.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
On May 18, Harrison Ford received an honorary Palme d'Or at the premiere of the fifth Indiana Jones film. He arrived in a sharp tuxedo and bow tie alongside his wife, Calista Flockhart, who wore a classic Zuhair Murad gown.
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sculptural metallic gown wrapped in an oversized black bow from Sophie Couture.
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Karlie Kloss showed off her baby bump in a Grecian looking chartreuse number, complete with braided belt and theatrical train, from Dior.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Adriana Lima wore an eye-catching black, mermaid shaped gown with an exaggerated yellow sash by Tamara Ralph.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
US Model Grace Elizabeth attended the "Monster" red carpet on the second day of Cannes in a custom Rami Kadi couture gown with organza draping.
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
At the same screening, Viola Davis arrived in a Valentino couture feathered cape and white off-the-shoulder dress.
Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock
Iris Law opted for a sheer, Gothic Saint Laurent look fresh off the Fall-Winter 2023 runway.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Laura Harrier wore a chic Saint Laurent look on the second day of Cannes.
Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock
Influencer Rahi Chadda arrived the "Monster" premiere in a mesmerizing Homolog suit finished with embroidered sequins and ruffled tulle.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Gemma Chan stepped out in a timeless high-neck custom Louis Vuitton gown complete with attached cape.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Photographer and artist Nadia Lee Cohen arrived at the "Monster" screening in Saint Laurent.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
Belgian model Rose Bertram wore a Rami Kadi couture gown with dramatic structured sleeves at the "Le Retour - Homecoming" red carpet.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
Ukrainian journalist Elvira Gavrilova honored her country at the "Monster" screening in a glamorous blue-and-yellow dress reminiscent of the national flag.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Elle Fanning arrived at the festival's opening ceremony, as well as the "Jeanne du Barry" screening, in a custom Alexander McQueen gown with a crystal and pearl adorned bodice.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
On the same night, Catherine Zeta-Jones wore an ombré red and purple Elie Saab couture number.
Daniele Cifalà/Nurpho/AP
Chinese actor Fan Bingbing, while attending the "Jeanne du Barry" premiere, wore an ornate, painterly strapless Christopher Bu gown decorated with bamboo and tigers.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Helen Mirren made a memorable appearance in a periwinkle Del Core wrap dress, blue hair and a L'Oréal fan (a sponsor of the festival) that read "#WorthIt."
Daniele Cifalà/Nurpho/AP
On the first day of the festival, Naomi Campbell arrived in a sequined Celine dress, accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses.
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
French model Baptiste Giabiconi attended the "Jeanne du Barry" screening in a glittering Dior skirt suit.
SYSPEO/Sipa/AP
"White Lotus" star Simona Tabasco was spotted in a scarlet red Lanvin backless gown with a dramatic train.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
German influencer Tim Schäcker showed out in an glittering Armani suit jacket and oversized trousers for the "Le Retour (Homecoming)" premiere.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out in a hooded vintage couture look from Elie Saab.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
Uma Thurman arrived at the "Jeanne du Barry" screening in a baby pink princess dress and blood red cape, both by Dior.
Jean March Haedrich/Sipa/AP
Charlotte Casiraghi, granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, looked regal in a navy Chanel couture dress complete with a floral appliqué detailing.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Nigerian actor Chika Ike showed out in a jewel-toned emerald green gown and voluminous iridescent cape by Nigerian label Kud Collections.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
Chinese actor Jiang Mengjie attended the "Jeanne du Barry" premiere in a striking oversized Saint Laurent white coat.
Daniele Cifalà/Nurpho/AP
Thai actor Araya Hargate arrived in a show-stopping Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown from Spring-Summer 2022.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Carys Zeta Douglas, daughter of Catherine Zeta Jones, attended the first day of the festival in a delicate and elegant white Elie Saab dress.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The 76th edition of Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, is well underway — and outfits worn on the Promenade de la Croisette have been as surprising as ever. On the red carpet so far, we’ve seen Helen Mirren with a shock of blue hair, Irina Shayk in a subversive, skin-baring leather look and witnessed Jennifer Lawrence pair a timeless, Spring-Summer 2023 Dior couture gown with a pair of black flip flops (over the years, the festival has sparked controversy for previously attempting to enforce a no flat footwear policy amongst its female attendees).

But there has been no shortage of glamor, theatricality and even some fashion history. On Saturday, Natalie Portman arrived wearing a spectacular embroidered tulle Grand Gala dress, a replica of the “Junon” dress from Dior’s Fall-Winter 1949 couture collection. The intricately beaded skirt, where each ombréed tier is shaped like a single petal, remains one of Christian Dior’s most recognisable designs. He was inspired by the Greek goddess Hera and the beauty of the peacock feather — Hera’s sacred bird. The original dress has been exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

And while some stars chose more muted displays of elegance (take Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ultra chic, all-black, custom Schiaparelli gown with elbow length gloves), others jumped at the chance to make a more visual entrance. Last week, Chinese actor Fan Bingbing captivated onlookers with a custom Christopher Bu gown featuring delicate, painterly tigers. Her bodice was decorated with a bamboo forest scene.

For more than seven decades, the Croisette’s hallowed red carpet has welcomed time-honored starlets and fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and Madonna. The festivities have long been as just about the fashion as the films — if anything, the level of spectacle has only increased.

And there’s still more to come. Click through our highlights gallery above to see the most captivating looks from the event.

