Cannes Film Festival 2021: Lavish looks from the red carpet

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Canceled last year for the first time since World War II, the Cannes Film Festival is underway once more. Staged in the French Riviera's most beguiling resort town , the annual festival is an unmissable date on the film industry calendar, premiering movies that have gone on to enjoy stratospheric success, from "Pulp Fiction" to "Taxi Driver."

But with its show-stopping red carpet and celebrities often arriving on luxury yachts, Cannes is as much about fashion as film. And a year after the Covid-19 pandemic left the Promenade de la Croisette all but empty, the famed boardwalk is as glittering and glamorous as ever.

Thus far, we've seen Bella Hadid in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown, Marion Cotillard in a spage-age Chanel number and Spike Lee wearing a hot-pink Louis Vuitton suit, to name a few. Scroll through the gallery above for the best looks from each day of the event.