In photos: Queen Camilla's style evolution

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN
The British royal family's wardrobe choices have long been pored over by the public and media alike. The monarchy is an institution where impartiality, political neutrality and professionalism are to be maintained at all costs, even in clothing, lest hemlines, color palettes and even silhouettes become ciphers waiting to be cracked. Was Diana really seeking revenge when she wore an off-the-shoulder black cocktail dress back in 1994
? Did the late Queen Elizabeth II subtly show support for the European Union in a conveniently colored blue and yellow hat
? Was Harry's admission of shopping in TK Maxx (the British equivalent to TJ Maxx) intended to make him more endearing to the masses?
But one member of the royal family has so far succeeded in maintaining a low sartorial profile, even as her distinctive personal style has undergone a significant shift. King Charles' wife, Camilla — who on May 6 will become the 29th Queen Consort crowned at Westminster Abbey in London
— has honed her public image in part using the soft power of fashion. From country casuals like puffer coats, knitted sweaters and linen summer skirts to more regal looks in velvet, suede and satin, Camilla's style evolution is a tale of two halves: Before royal engagements and after, though she has long loved fashion. (Scroll down to see her spotted front row at Chloé's Paris Fashion Week show, 5 years before she married Charles).
At the Ludlow racecourse in 1980 — the first occassion Princess Diana and Charles had been seen together in public — Camilla and Diana were matching in knee-high leather boots and structured outerwear. Credit: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Even in 1984, the markings of Camilla's personal style were already visible. Pictured here with her first husband Andrew, son Tom and daughter Laura, Camilla's three-strand pearl necklace, structured blazer and off-center beret are pieces she has gone on to wear again and again. Credit: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
On the grounds of her country home in Wiltshire, south west England in 1992, the Queen consort looked cozy and comfortable in vibrant knit pullovers. Credit: Shutterstock
During the '80s and '90s, matching skirt suits — complete with powerful shoulder padding — were a mainstay in Camilla's wardrobe. In 1992, while attending a polo match at Smith's Lawn in Windsor, Camilla opted for a gray and fuchsia combination. Credit: Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Getty Images
A far cry from her recent regal looks, Camilla could once be seen in a typical off-duty '90s uniform: Black puffer jacket and high-waisted blue jeans. Credit: Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy Stock Photo
Similary, during the summer of 1993 Camilla's personal style was remarkably relatable. Like this white tank top and linen maxi skirt. Here, she's photographed outside with her first husband, Andrew. Credit: Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy Stock Photo
For her mother's funeral on June 6 1994, Camilla wore an elegant black skirt suit with gold detailing, a navy shirt and a black beret. Credit: Martin Keene/PA Images/Getty Images
At a party at The Ritz in London in 1995, Camilla donned one of her favorite jewelry pieces: A three strand pearl necklace completed by a central aquamarine stone, paired with an off-the-shoulder black cocktail dress. Credit: Shutterstock
Long before it was expected that Camilla publicly support British creative exports, she was seen cheering on Stella McCartney during her Fall-Winter 2000 show for Chloé at Paris Fashion Week. Perched on her knee was a black leather Chloé Epi crossbody bag, with a gold chain strap and clasp. Credit: Simon Stevens/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
At a charity fashion gala hosted by Vogue for Macmillan Cancer Relief in 2001 at Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire, Camilla arrived in a bold jacquard gown in an elegant watercolor print. Credit: Reuters
In 2003, while attending yet another fashion event (this time, the Prince's Trust "Fashion Rocks" concert at Royal Albert Hall) Camilla is photographed meeting industry legend Dontella Versace. She wore her trusty diamond serpentine necklace once again. Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
At her wedding to Charles in 2005, Camilla wore two outfits. The first was a white silk coat and chiffon dress by Robinson Valentine finished with a feather and lace trimmed hat by Philip Treacy. Credit: Stephen Hird/Reuters
The second look for the couple's blessing featured a baby blue silk dress, also by Robinson Valentine, and a second Philip Treacy hat with gold-leaf covered feathers. The gold detailing on Camilla's coat was hand-embroidered. Credit: Tim Graham/Corbis/Getty Images
Velvet quickly became a favorite fabric for Camilla, shown here in a deep navy off-the-shoulder gown she wore to a gala at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2005. Her aquamarine and pearl choker is another staple. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In this look from 2006, Camilla is bridging her two style identities with a country casual tartan fitted jacket (paired with a matching forest green dress) and accessorized with one her favorite styles of necklace. Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
Camilla opts for another velvet evening gown in 2008 when attending "The Other Boleyn Girl" Royal Film Premiere in London. Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Camilla has even turned to more alternative designers in her time. At the premiere of "Alice in Wonderland" (2010) in London, she opted for an iridescent sculptural Vivienne Westwood gown. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
At the Royal Courts of Justice in 2010, Camilla met British designer Lulu Guinness. Guinness designed the black satin Jane bag worn by Camilla that evening. It featured a 1st Class stamp design embroidered in colorful sequins. Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
At the Art Worker's Guild in 2015 in London, Camilla opted for a chic tartan dresscoat finished with a crushed velvet collar and pockets. Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
Heavy, luxurious fabrics are on a near-constant rotation in Camilla's wardrobe, demonstrated here at the Man Booker Prize award ceremony in 2016, with this paneled suede blouse in maroon. Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images
Dressed in an icy blue Bruce Oldfield dresscoat and a matching pillbox hat, Camilla's outfit (worn to the official commissioning ceremony of a new aircraft carrier in Portsmouth) made headlines for its sleek appearance. Credit: Peter Nicholls/Pool/Reuters
In recent years, Camilla has found her rhythm with sleek coat dresses in dark shades with small design twists — such as this mandarin collared look worn in 2022. Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
During a visit to Colchester Castle in March, 2023, Camilla was spotted in a chic white dress coat. Her commitment to cosiness is always present, however, demonstrated here with her wide-brim, fur-trimmed hat. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
