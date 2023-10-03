CNN —

In a galaxy not-so far away, “Star Wars” fans will soon have the chance to buy the head of C-3PO when it goes under the hammer next month as part of a huge movie memorabilia auction.

However, you’ll need more than just the force on your side, as the item is expected to fetch up to a staggering £1 million ($1.2 million).

The head is one of more than 1,800 pieces of movie and TV memorabilia that will be available at an auction held by Propstore in London and online between November 9 and 12.

The item, complete with light-up eyes, comes from the personal collection of C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, who played the droid the “Star Wars” movies.

Other items from Daniels’ collection that are up for sale include C-3PO’s hands and feet, hand-annotated scripts and an unopened cereal box used as a prop by C-3PO.

“I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” Daniels said in a press release. “I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”

C-3PO is one of "Star Wars'" most iconic characters. Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

With costumes and props from other movies also available, the auction as a whole is expected to fetch more than £12 million ($14.6 million).

These other items are also steeped in movie history.

Fans can purchase Don Vito Corleone’s coat from “The Godfather,” which is expected to fetch up to £50,000 ($61,000) and was worn by Marlon Brando. There’s also the claw-like glove worn by Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” which is expected to sell for up to £400,000 ($486,000).

Meanwhile, the largest ever collection of “Blade Runner” memorabilia will be auctioned, according to Propstore, as well as Indiana Jones’ iconic bull whip from the “Temple of Doom,” which is expected to fetch up to £200,000 ($243,000).

Costumes as well as props will be available, including James Bond’s tuxedo worn by Daniel Craig in “No Time to Die,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s costume from “Titanic” and Michael Keaton’s “Batman” battle-damaged suit.