Written by CNN Staff

This story is part of " Masters of Experience ," a series exploring the world's most original experiences, as told by the visionaries who crafted them.

In the heart of Jordan's scenic Wadi Rum desert -- also known as the "Valley of the Moon" -- lies a surprising luxury campsite. Since 2016, visitors have sojourned in bubble-like domes that provide 360-degree views of the night sky. Each is comfortably furnished with a four-poster bed so that guests can sleep under the stars, protected from the desert's heat, sand, wind and wildlife.

These futuristic pods are the brainchild of French designer Pierre Stéphane Dumas and his company, BubbleTree

"When we have places that are this pure, this beautiful, in these preserved environments, there is something undeniably magical," said Dumas, who was inspired by the Bedouin nomads who have pitched tents in the desert for centuries. "The idea is to have an ambiguity between the inside and the outside while offering a proximity to nature, but with all modern comforts."

Watch the video above to find out more about the BubbleTree experience.