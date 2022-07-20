Look of the week: Brad Pitt's breezy linen skirt

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

This week, many of us have been dealing with the record-breaking temperatures beating down across Europe and parts of America. While the worrying heat may have you wishing you could draw the blinds, crank up the fan and lay as still as possible, there are jobs to work and paychecks to earn, and that's Brad Pitt's reality too.

On Tuesday, the star was in Berlin for the film preview of his new action flick "Bullet Train" while the city saw highs in the mid-90s. Pitt kept it cool by wearing a head-to-toe linen look featuring a brown skirt, matching jacket and a salmon button-up shirt left attentively half-open.

Fans and critics alike took to the internet to weigh in on Pitt's knee-skimming hem-line, but the jury was out on whether the outfit "absolutely slayed" or should have come "with a warning," as some Twitter users put it. The skirt even earned Pitt an eponymous trending hashtag on Twitter.

The all-linen look raised some eyebrows online. Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage/WireImage

But those shocked by Pitt's skirt-suit are perhaps too young to remember that this isn't a first. In 1999, to promote "Fight Club" -- a film which at its core investigates the perils of traditional masculinity and the obsession with achieving alpha status -- Pitt fronted Rolling Stone magazine in not one, but five mini dresses . Shot by renowned photographer Mark Seliger, Pitt's photo shoot became a cultural touchstone that put a strong case forward for gender-neutral dress codes. And for any doubters, his international sex symbol status remained untouched, even when sporting a skin-tight, pink sequin dress.