Billie Eilish and Billy Porter win the red carpet style game -- again

Always a welcome sight on the red carpet, fashion outliers Billie Eilish and Billy Porter once again pulled out all the stops at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, adding another chapter to the stylish "tale of the two Billies."

Multi-platinum selling singer Eilish, who sang "Yesterday" for the In Memoriam section of the Oscars, wore a white oversized custom Chanel suit on the runway, accentuated by two-tone sickly-green and black hair, long black fingernails, a Chanel hair tie, and had the word "Chanel" written in black marker across the tops of her palms. Eilish's androgynous, voluminous post-emo style has been shaking dust out of the traditional gown-and-tux trodden red carpet all season

Billy Porter in custom Giles Deacon at the 92nd Academy Awards Credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish on the Oscars red carpet Credit: Getty Images

And speaking of tuxes, the "other" Billy, "Pose" star Billy Porter, followed up his gloriously gender-nonconforming tuxedo-gown Oscars look from last year with a two-piece number inspired by royalty. Designed by British style icon Giles Deacon, the gown takes cues from the interiors at Kensington Palace, home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Billy Porter's train at the 92nd Academy Awards Credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Billy Porter at the 92nd Academy Awards Credit: Getty Images

The result was a shimmering gold-feathered bodice and pouffed skirt with Baroque-inspired print and extensive train. Towering platform gladiator heels brought the look back down to the LA streets. At a time when Meghan Markle has been making headlines for walking away from royal privilege, Porter's dress can be seen as a statement about who is allowed to represent what.