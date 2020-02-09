Bill Nye danced down the runway to Lizzo during New York Fashion Week

Alisha Ebrahimji , CNN Written by

Turns out Bill Nye isn't just a science guy -- the popular engineer and science commentator had some moves we didn't know we needed to see while appreciating the sounds of Lizzo.

Nye is turning heads after a video of him walking ... or should we say dancing down a runway at New York Fashion Week was posted on TikTok, the wildly popular short-form video app.

In the video, Nye can be seen sporting a floral blue blazer as part of The Blue Jacket Fashion Show. The show was held on Wednesday to raise awareness for men's health and prostate cancer treatment.

While other participants can be seen walking down the aisle, Nye decided to take it up a notch with his dance moves as Lizzo's song "Juice" filled the room. As he made his way toward the end of the runway, you can hear how the audience encouraged him to keep it up by yelling, "Let's go Bill."

Jessica Weiss had a front-row seat to it all and took the video that has racked up millions of views all over social media.

She told CNN she grew up watching Nye's popular syndicated show from the 1990s, "Bill Nye the Science Guy," in school.

"When he started dancing to "Juice" by Lizzo I knew it would be very popular because they are both iconic," Weiss said."This is my third fashion week and I've never seen anyone have as much fun as Bill Nye when walking down the runway."

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show featured men from the fashion, entertainment, healthcare and media worlds to talk about early detection, risk factors and the importance of early treatment, according to a news release.

The show highlighted designers like Brooks Brothers, Michael Kors, Hugo Boss and John Varvatos. The designers' goal was to put their own spin on the traditional blue blazer.