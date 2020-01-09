Beyoncé releases video teaser for Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration

Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is kicking off 2020 by giving fans a fresh glimpse of what they can expect from her highly-anticipated Ivy Park x Adidas collection ahead of its release later this month.

The superstar singer teased a short video on Instagram on Thursday, showcasing various pieces from the brand. Items include leggings, jackets and shoes, including Ultra Boost sneakers.

The promo opens with a number of male and female voices making a series of empowering statements, like: "These barriers are not going to stop me."

One shot sees Beyoncé reclining in an open-top car with K-pop star CL , who is also a brand ambassador, by her side.

In addition to the video, Beyoncé also shared images of herself wearing pieces from the range with the caption "Ivy Park January 18." In one picture she is seen perched on a bicycle while wearing a maroon bodysuit and boots.

Another picture shows the star styled in an orange dress, which features the signature Adidas stripes down the sides of the long, puffed sleeves. She poses in an orange-hued room.

In April last year, Beyoncé announced "the partnership of a lifetime" with sportswear giant Adidas, which saw her become a creative partner for the brand.

She was also brought on board to develop new footwear and clothes for Adidas.

Meet Korean superstar CL

"We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business," she said in a press release at the time.

"I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader."

"I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine," she told Elle magazine.

"This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power."

The original Ivy Park -- named after Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and Parkwood Park in her native Houston -- was co-founded with British retailer Topshop and introduced in 2016.

The singer's company Parkwood Entertainment acquired full ownership of Ivy Park in November 2018.