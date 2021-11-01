From Harry Styles to Lizzo, 2021's best celebrity Halloween costumes

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Childhood movie throwbacks, " Squid Game " characters and some impressive prosthetics featured among 2021's best celebrity Halloween costumes, with stars including Katy Perry, Doja Cat and John Legend getting into the holiday spirit.

Though several major Halloween parties, like Heidi Klum's annual bash, were put on hold this year, fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio hosted a star-studded bash and Harry Styles invited fans to dress up in costume for his "Harryween" concert at Madison Square Garden. (Styles, of course, came dressed as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," complete with a gingham micro dress and ruby red slippers.)

Pop culture references were out in force, with Lizzo dressing up as Baby Yoda, Blackpink's Lisa channeling the eerie Red Light, Green Light girl from "Squid Game" and former figure skater Adam Rippon dressing up as Nicki Minaj's Twitter-infamous cousin. Megan Thee Stallion, who has sported a variety of different Halloween outfits in recent days, gave Emma Stone a run for her money as Cruella de Vil

