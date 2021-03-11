First NFT artwork at auction sells for staggering $69 million

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The first virtual Non-Fungible Token (NFT) artwork to be sold at a major auction house closed at $69,346,250 during an online auction by Christie's on Thursday.

The record-breaking sale of "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" catapults the creator, Mike Winkelmann, who goes by Beeple, near the summit of the most expensive living artists to date, placing him just below David Hockney and Jeff Koons.

The collage of 5,000 images that took 13 years to make had a starting bid of just $100, but the high-profile auction drew fevered bidding from over 353 prospective buyers.

Its sale drew heightened attention in the past weeks as more NFT works, including digital art, GIFs and even tweets, have been thrust into the spotlight in what many are calling a digital art boom.

The musician Grimes recently sold a collection of digital artworks for a reported $5.8 million, while Christopher Torres, the creator of the decade-old GIF "Nyan Cat," was able to cash in on the flying Pop Tart cat animation for almost $600,000.

An NFT is a digital token encrypted with the artist's signature on the blockchain -- a digital ledger that is the backbones of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum -- allowing sellers and buyers to verify authenticity and ownership. Virtual art faces unique challenges that physical art does not, as it can be copied and disseminated any number of times on the internet, reducing its value. NFTs ensure that a buyer has the true original directly from the artist. They also allow artists to sell works directly to buyers on their own, which some have asserted will democratize the art market.