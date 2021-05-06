This rare jewelry set up for auction once belonged to Napoleon's daughter

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

A rare nine-piece jewelry set once belonging to Stephanie de Beauharnais, Grand Duchess of Baden and the adoptive daughter of Napoléon Bonaparte, is going up for auction 200 years after the French emperor's death.

The sapphire and diamond parure includes a tiara, earrings, a ring, bracelet and pendants. They will be sold individually at Christie's in Geneva on May 12, with high estimates ranging from 10,000 to 250,000 Swiss francs ($11,000 to $275,430) per piece. The jewels from the tiara and bracelet -- once part of a belt -- were remodeled by the grand duchess's daughter, Princess Josephine.

The tiara was once a belt but was refashioned by the grand duchess's daughter. Credit: Courtesy of Christie's

"Under Napoléon's court, jewelry was an essential part of fashion and women would wear matching, tiaras, necklaces, bracelets, brooches, rings, earrings and belts decorated with precious stones," Christie's specialist Lukas Biehler said in an email. "Fashion dictated that the waist was very high on dresses and court ladies needed a belt, which was placed just under the décolleté. High quality sapphires were incredibly rare as it was long before the time of industrial mining."

Also a part of the Christie's sale is a sapphire and diamond crown that once belonged to 19th-century Portuguese monarch Maria II, whose daughter, Infanta Antónia, eventually married Stephanie de Beauharnais' grandson, Prince Leopold of Hohenzollern. The crown's high estimate is 350,000 Swiss francs ($385,602).

The crown of Maria II, whose daughter married Stephanie de Beauharnais' grandson, is also part of the Christie's sale. Credit: Courtesy of Christie's

The Beauharnais set was made in the early 1800s from 38 sapphires which originated in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), according to a press statement from Christie's. The earrings are made with pear and cushion-shaped sapphires, while the necklace features octagonal step-cut sapphires -- all ringed by diamonds.

A written note found with the jewelry boxes indicated that the Grand Duchess of Baden's cousin, Hortense de Beauharnais, gave her the set, according to Christie's.

"It is possible that Stephanie purchased the parure from her dear cousin," Biehler said, pointing to the close relationship between the two that has been documented through their extensive letters, which reside in the collection of Fondation Napoléon in Paris.

The nine-piece set, including this broach, was likely given to the grand duchess by her cousin. Credit: Courtesy of Christie's

The jewels are similar in style to an emerald and diamond necklace and earring set housed at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, which were believed to have been a gift from Napoléon and his consort Joséphine to the grand duchess. According to the museum's description, "the large stones and the simplicity of design are typical of jewellery favoured at the court of Napoleon."

The Victoria & Albert Museum set, also part of a larger parure, is thought to have been a wedding gift for her arranged marriage with the Grand Duke of Baden in 1806. Napoléon himself had no direct heirs at the time of his death.