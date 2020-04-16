arts

Even Banksy is working from home during the lockdown

Updated 16th April 2020
The work is the first Banksy has published since February.
Credit: Banksy
Even Banksy is working from home during the lockdown
Written by Jack Guy, CNN
Coronavirus lockdown measures mean people around the world are making adjustments to their daily lives, and sometimes their homes.
Famed street artist Banksy has joined those who have had to adapt their working life, bringing his outdoor work inside.
"My wife hates it when I work from home," Banksy posted on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a set of images showing illustrated rats larking around in his bathroom.
One rat is making full use of the bathroom facilities.
One hangs from a light switch by its tail, looking down at another hanging from a towel holder to stamp on a tube of toothpaste that has squirted up the wall.
There is also a rat urinating into the toilet bowl, and another giving a piggyback to a friend that is trying to reach the mirror.
Another looks as though it is running on a toilet roll treadmill.
The ransacking rats can be seen standing on top of the bathroom mirror, wastefully squirting soap from a shelf running over a roll of toilet paper.
This is the first work that the anonymous artist has published since a Valentine's Day mural that appeared in Bristol, southwest England, earlier this year.
Another one of the rodents has fired toothpaste up the wall.
The mural depicted a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers at a wall, evoking an image of cupid firing an arrow.
Prior to that, Banksy unveiled an installation called "Scar of Bethlehem," at the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem.
Another rat hangs from the light switch by its tail.
Revealed in December, the "modified nativity" scene featured Joseph and Mary kneeling next to Jesus in a manger set beside a monstrous concrete wall. The wall appeared to be pierced by a mortar shell, leaving a mark that resembled a guiding star.
Banksy's identity remains a secret, but in October last year the artist's former agent and photographer, Steve Lazarides, published images alleged to show him at work -- without ever revealing his face.
The self-published 250-page book, called "Banksy Captured," included many previously unseen images that gave the public a rare glimpse into Banksy's formative years.