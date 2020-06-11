Banksy artwork stolen from Paris' Bataclan theater is found in Italy

Written by Hada Messia, CNN Rome

Two sources with the Carabinieri paramilitary police force of the central Italian region of Abruzzo told CNN on Wednesday that one of their units found the painting in the province of Teramo.

The sources were not authorized to speak on the record, and they declined to give more details of the investigation that led them to the discovery.

The Italian prosecutor leading the investigation is expected to give details at a news conference Thursday, the sources said.

The painting was stolen in January 2019.

The attack on the Bataclan, which happened during a concert at the packed venue, was part of a coordinated series of attacks on the French capital the night of November 13, 2015.

Restaurants, cafes, a bar and the city's main stadium were also targeted. At least 130 people were killed and nearly 500 were wounded. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.