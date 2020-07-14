Banksy's latest artwork on the coronavirus has been removed from the London Underground

Written by Adrienne Vogt Alicia Lee, CNN

Well, that was short lived.

Hours after street artist Banksy posted an Instagram video of him tagging a London Underground train with his latest artwork urging people to wear masks, Transport for London confirmed that it had been removed.

The work was removed "some days ago" because it was in violation of TfL's "strict anti-graffiti policy," a spokesperson for the transportation agency said in a statement.

Even though it was erased, the spokesperson said that TfL appreciated "the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings" and that it would like to "offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location."

Earlier on Tuesday, the reclusive artist uploaded a video of himself dressed as a cleaner spraying graffiti on the London Underground.

The caption in the post reads, "If you don't mask - you don't get."

In the clip, Banksy paints rats -- one sneezing, another using a mask as a parachute and yet another holding a bottle of sanitizer -- before tagging the train with his moniker.

The video ends with music from the 1997 hit "Tubthumping" by British rock band Chumbawamba. The opening lyrics -- "I get knocked down, but I get up again" -- play as the Tube doors close.

Banksy spray-painted, "I get lockdown, but I get up again" in the station and inside the train's doors.

This wasn't the first time the British artist had posted about coronavirus.