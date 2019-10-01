Banksy has opened a shop, of sorts, in London

Jacopo Prisco , CNN Written by

A new Banksy installation has appeared in Croydon, South London, featuring the stab-proof vest worn by British grime superstar Stormzy during his headline set at the Glastonbury festival in July.

The installation appears to be set up as a showroom, with a large sign reading "Gross Domestic Product."

Banksy has confirmed the new work via an Instagram post, writing: "I'm opening a shop today (although the doors don't actually open). It's in Croydon. Probably best viewed at night," he adds "This showroom is for display purposes only."

The post includes a flyer that reveals more about the project, hinting at an imminent online sale of the items on display. The website grossdomesticproduct.com currently shows an "opening soon" message.

"This shop has come about as a result of legal action. A greeting cards company are trying to seize legal custody of the name Banksy from the artist, who has been advised the best way to prevent this is to sell his own range of branded merchandise."

Related video: Banksy's shredded artwork renamed

From Instagram: banksy

The flyer also states that prices start from £10 (about $12) and availability will be limited.

Among the items on display are several prints, a baby's crib with CCTV cameras pointed at it, and a rug in the shape of an apparently defunct Tony the Tiger, the cereal mascot.

The stab-proof vest, bearing a large British flag, is a reference the the ongoing knife crime crisis in London. Stormzy was born in Croydon.

From Instagram: banksy