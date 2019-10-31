Former Banksy photographer reveals images said to be of artist 'in action'

Written by Rory Sullivan, CNN

Banksy's former agent and photographer has published images alleged to be of the mysterious artist at work -- without ever revealing his face.

Steve Lazarides, who worked closely with the street artist for more than a decade, has released the images ahead of the December publication of his book "Banksy Captured."

The artist Banksy apparently hiding behind a sign bearing his name. Credit: steve lazarides

The self-published 250-page book, priced at £25 ($32), will include many previously unseen images that give the public a rare glimpse into Banksy's formative years.

Some of these are "in action images of the artist," according to a press release sent to CNN.

None of the photographs unveiled so far show the face of Banksy, whose identity has remained a secret throughout his career.

Banksy's chimp-filled Parliament painting sells for $12M

In a statement, Steve Lazarides said: "I worked with him for 11 glorious years, during which time we broke every rule in the rule book along with a fair few laws."

An image supposedly showing the street artist Banksy. Credit: steve lazarides

He added: "I hate the art world. I only became part of it because Banksy catapulted the movement into the stratosphere. It was a ride -- however, I'm glad I'm out of it and about to enter the next ride."

Lazarides grew up in Bristol -- rumored to be Banksy's hometown -- and got into photography in the 1980s, exploring British sub-culture.

After a chance commission to photograph Banksy in 1997, he went on to become the artist's driver, photographer and, later, gallerist.

Steve Lazarides, Banksy's former agent and photographer. Credit: Lars Fassinger

Along with the book, there will be a limited-edition photographic print run. As well as images relating to the artist, this will include other photographs Lazarides took in the 90s and early 2000s. Prices begin at £450 ($583).

The first 50 customers to buy the book will get a Banksy "Di-Faced-Tenner." One of these fake ten-pound notes, which has an image of Princess Diana on it, went on display at the British Museum earlier this year.

And one lucky buyer will win a golden ticket, entitling them to a screen print of Banksy's "Bomb Middle England."