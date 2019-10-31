arts
Former Banksy photographer reveals images said to be of artist 'in action'
Published 31st October 2019
Credit: Steve Lazarides
Banksy's former agent and photographer has published images alleged to be of the mysterious artist at work -- without ever revealing his face.
Steve Lazarides, who worked closely with the street artist for more than a decade, has released the images ahead of the December publication of his book "Banksy Captured."
The self-published 250-page book, priced at £25 ($32), will include many previously unseen images that give the public a rare glimpse into Banksy's formative years.
Some of these are "in action images of the artist," according to a press release sent to CNN.
None of the photographs unveiled so far show the face of Banksy, whose identity has remained a secret throughout his career.
In a statement, Steve Lazarides said: "I worked with him for 11 glorious years, during which time we broke every rule in the rule book along with a fair few laws."
He added: "I hate the art world. I only became part of it because Banksy catapulted the movement into the stratosphere. It was a ride -- however, I'm glad I'm out of it and about to enter the next ride."
Lazarides grew up in Bristol -- rumored to be Banksy's hometown -- and got into photography in the 1980s, exploring British sub-culture.
After a chance commission to photograph Banksy in 1997, he went on to become the artist's driver, photographer and, later, gallerist.
Along with the book, there will be a limited-edition photographic print run. As well as images relating to the artist, this will include other photographs Lazarides took in the 90s and early 2000s. Prices begin at £450 ($583).
The first 50 customers to buy the book will get a Banksy "Di-Faced-Tenner." One of these fake ten-pound notes, which has an image of Princess Diana on it, went on display at the British Museum earlier this year.
And one lucky buyer will win a golden ticket, entitling them to a screen print of Banksy's "Bomb Middle England."