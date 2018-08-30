Balenciaga's viral $8K coat is just seven coats piled on top of each other

By AJ Willingham , CNN Written by

Imagine the circumstances under which you would wear this Balenciaga coat, which is essentially just seven coats sewn together.

Do you want to appear as if you are going on a long trip and have layered to avoid paying an extra baggage fee? Are you angling to be the most fashionable person at the International Arctic Research Center this winter? Perhaps you are just cold, so very cold, and the only way to sooth the deep chill in your bones is to swaddle yourself like a child in bolt after bolt of comforting cotton and polyester.

Whatever the occasion, this is a coat that tells a story. A story with layers.

Balenciaga's uber-parka is part of their ski-themed Autumn/Winter collection that debuted in March during Paris Fashion Week. It is now available in two one-size-fits-all versions: A sensible navy and khaki mix for men ($ 8,125 ) and a kicky teal for women ($ 7,400 ).

Saks Fifth Avenue

The product's description doesn't make it clear if each coat functions separately, which would be quite a bargain, or whether there is some illusion work at play that only gives the appearance of seven coats, like a coat dickey. On the other hand, if fashion is about the experience and not just the prevention of nudity, perhaps Balenciaga wants you to work your way through the Dantean environments of each and every layer as they come.

Seven layers of cozy, floppy mismatched art.