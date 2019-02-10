BAFTAs 2019: Best fashion on the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) serve as the film industry's last major red carpet event before the grand finale, the Oscars, later this month.

Due to a calendar clash with the Grammys in Los Angeles, Lady Gaga, one of this season's big fashion winners, was notably absent from London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. But there was still plenty of celebrity (and royal) style to enjoy.

Olivia Colman in an elegant ivory and black dress by Emilia Wickstead. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

"The Favourite" was the night's big winner, with the 18th-century period comedy-drama grabbing seven awards. And the movie's stars also shone on the red carpet.

The film's lead, best actress winner Olivia Colman, wore an elegant ivory and black dress by Emilia Wickstead. And her co-star Rachel Weisz also turned heads, pairing an off-white ruffled Gucci gown with a gleaming silver belt, before taking home the gong for best supporting actress.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance at the 2019 BAFTAs. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

While the fictional royals of "The Favourite" dominated proceedings inside, there was a real prince and princess to contend with on the red carpet: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the evening's high-profile guests, with the latter wowing onlookers in an Alexander McQueen dress and what appeared to be a pair of Princess Diana's pearl earrings.

Elsewhere, Colman and Weisz's male counterparts Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali -- who took best actor and best supporting actor for their roles in "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Green Book" respectively -- led the way for men's fashion. Malek inverted tradition by pairing a white suit with a black shirt and bow tie, while Ali looked dashing in a snake-print cocktail jacket by Tom Ford.

With awards season coming to a close, there are a number of stars who have made consistently eye-catching style choices since the Golden Globes kicked off last month. "Beautiful Boy" actor Timothée Chalamet made yet another bold statement, this time in a dazzling Haider Ackermann printed jacket and matching shirt that quickly became the talk of social media.

Other consistent performers have included Amy Adams, who arrived Sunday in an elegant burgundy gown with a statement brooch, Viola Davis, who wore Armani Privé, and "Bohemian Rhapsody" actress Lucy Boynton who stunned in Dior couture.

