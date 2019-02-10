BAFTAs 2019: Best fashion on the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

The 2019 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) act as the last major red carpet fashion event for the film industry before the grand finale, the Oscars, later this month.

The BAFTA nominations have seen "The Favourite," a 18th century period comedy-drama, lead the pack with 12 nods, including one for each of the three actresses starring in the film, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman.

"A Star is born," with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and the Freddy Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" follow with seven nominations each.

Due to a calendar clash with the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Gaga was notably absent from the event staged at the Royal Albert Hall in London, but there was still plenty of celebrity (and royal) fashion to enjoy.

From Viola Davis in Armani Privé to Amy Adams in an elegant burgundy number with a statement brooch, see all the best looks from the night in the gallery above.