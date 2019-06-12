Baby Phat could be coming back very soon, teases Forever 21

Written by By Leah Asmelash Saeed Ahmed, CNN

The early 2000s are making a comeback.

Forever 21 just teased a collaboration with Baby Phat, the iconic streetwear brand by Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner, just three months after the former model announced to WWD that she had purchased the brand.

Baby Phat's Instagram page says it's coming back in Summer 2019. Could this be the moment we've been waiting for?