Written by Bani Sapra, CNN

Hundreds of naked people are set to gather on a chilly rooftop in Australia in July after a supermarket dropped its objections to a mass nude photo shoot by renowned New York artist Spencer Tunick.

Woolworths had refused permission due to fears the photo shoot would disrupt its busy Saturday morning trade, but gave the go-ahead after organizers changed the date.

"We're very supportive of the Provocaré Festival of the Arts and the Chapel Street community in which we operate," a Woolworths spokesperson said, adding that the festival organizers' flexibility with timing convinced the supermarket to allow the photoshoot to go ahead.

Women holding mirrors participate in a photo shoot by artist Spencer Tunick in the art installation, "Everything She Says Means Everything," across from site of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 17, 2016. Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Now the shoot will take place for an hour on Monday morning, during a "traditionally slow trading period," Woolworths said.

John Lotton, the Executive Chairman of the Provocare Festival of the Arts, said the group appreciated the company's decision to let the project go ahead and would work to minimize disruption.

"We will ensure that suitable security is in place during the short period of the installation and will minimize any potential inconvenience to customers," Lotton said in a statement.

Nude volunteers will also be encouraged to travel to shoot by public transport to reduce traffic, he added.

Naked volunteers pose for Tunick in the Swiss glacier of Aletsch, the largest in the Alps, as background for an environmental campaign about global warming on August 18, 2007. The campaign, organized by Greenpeace, was aimed at drawing attention to melting Alpine glaciers, a clear sign of global warming and man-made climate change according to the organization. Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Tunick has staged similar large-scale nude shoots around the world , including one where he directed hundreds of people to pose in the nude on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 2010 (shown above).

The installation will take place "rain or shine" in Melbourne, Australia. Volunteers will only receive further instructions about the event two weeks before the installation. Around 11,000 people have already signed up in hope of being chosen.