Written by Bani Sapra, CNN

Hundreds of naked people are set to gather on a chilly rooftop in Australia in July after a supermarket dropped its objections to a mass nude photo shoot by renowned New York artist Spencer Tunick.

Woolworths had refused permission due to fears that a photo shoot in its rooftop car park would disrupt its busy Saturday morning trade, but gave the go-ahead after organizers changed the date.

"We're very supportive of the Provocaré Festival of the Arts and the Chapel Street community in which we operate," a Woolworths spokesperson said, adding that the festival organizers' flexibility with timing convinced the supermarket to allow the photoshoot to go ahead.

"Desert Spirits" (2013) by Spencer Tunick Credit: Spencer Tunick

Now the shoot will take place for an hour on Monday morning, during a "traditionally slow trading period," Woolworths said.

The news came as a relief to Tunick, who said he was unable to find an alternative location nearby, after searching for three days.

"I'm very happy and lucky that Woolworths is now allowing me to go ahead with this art event for the people of Melbourne, because there was no plan B," he told The Guardian

Naked volunteers pose for Tunick in the Swiss glacier of Aletsch, the largest in the Alps, as background for an environmental Greenpeace campaign about global warming on August 18, 2007. Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

John Lotton, the Executive Chairman of the Provocare Festival of the Arts, said the group appreciated the company's decision to let the project go ahead and would work to minimize disruption.

"We will ensure that suitable security is in place during the short period of the installation and will minimize any potential inconvenience to customers," Lotton said in a statement. Nude volunteers will also be encouraged to travel to shoot by public transport to reduce traffic, he added.

Tunick has staged numerous large-scale nude shoots around the world , including one where he directed hundreds of people to pose in the buff on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 2010 (shown above).

The installation will take place "rain or shine" from July 7-10 in Melbourne, Australia. Volunteers will receive instructions two weeks leading up to the installation. Around 11,000 people have already signed up in hope of being chosen.