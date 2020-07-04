80 American artists are writing messages in the skies above ICE detention centers

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

This Independence Day Weekend, 80 artists are asking Americans to look up at the skies. Over July 3 and 4, messages related to immigration will be written at 10,000 feet by World War II military planes, sky-typed over 80 sites related to the country's network of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities, immigration courts, and the southern border. The idea is to bring attention to these facilities, which may not be familiar to many Americans.

The project "In Plain Sight" is led by Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary artists Rafa Esparza and Cassils.

"(We have) come together to fight the culture of incarceration and focus (our) attention on abolishing ICE," said Cassils over a video call.

Artist and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors' message "Care Not Cages" over the Los Angeles County Jail on July 3. Credit: Chris Mastro

The phrases -- such as "No More Camps," and "Freedom" -- will bring attention to the network of upwards of 200 detention centers -- which are often privately run -- that is webbed throughout the US. Cassils estimates that each skytyped message will be visible to about 3 million people in big cities, up to 20 miles away.

The phrases will end in the hashtag #xmap, directing viewers to the project's Instagram page and site, xmap.us . There, they can enter their zip code into an interactive map to see how many ICE facilities are near them.

"Some of (the facilities) are in the middle of nowhere, but some of them are in your city center, interwoven into our urban landscape," said Cassils.

The team behind "In Plain Sight" has partnered with partner organizations and nonprofits around the US -- including the ACLU of Southern California and Detention Watch Network. "We see the work not as artists being activists, but artists amplifying the work that activists already do so well," said Cassils.

Also through the website, viewers can learn how to contribute, from joining the #FreeThemAll campaign to donating to the National Immigration Detention Bond Fund.

Artist Tina Takemoto's message "Not Forgotten" over federal prison Terminal Island in San Diego on July 3. Credit: Mark Von Holden

The messaging is "a poetic act that stays in the sky -- if the wind is behaving -- for up to 10 minutes," Cassils said. However the project will be extended via an augmented reality app that shows the messages virtually.

Over the South Texas ICE Processing Center, which has a unit for transgender women, Zachary Drucker, a consultant on "Transparent," chose the Spanish phrase "Nosotras te vemos," (We see you), a reference to the proclamation from former attorney general Loretta Lynch to the transgender community in 2016. "(It's) the feminine version of the phrase, a subtle way of recognizing one femme to another," said Drucker, who is trans, in an email. "I want to convey a message of unity to the transgender women and to all the people living in forced detention."

Along the US-Mexico border, at the Laredo Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry, viewers will be able to hear from detainees themselves. Artist Devon Tsuno's message is the phone number 956-701-0149; when called, it will play the written correspondence of immigrants who have been kept in custody. "(Tsuno) used this platform to literally amplify the voices of people that are in detention." Esparza said.

Artist Beatriz Cortez's message "No Cages No Jualas" over a Los Angeles immigration court on July 3. Credit: Dee Gonzalez

Landmarks related to immigration are included as well. Over Ellis Island in New York, where the Statue of Liberty raises her torch, Dread Scott's message will be a name: Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejia, an immigrant who died in an ICE facility from the coronavirus, in May. The statue is "a symbol of freedom," Scott said over email. "It is important to have a message that is dissonant with that image."

The company flying the planes is the Skytypers Air Show Team, who come together in a planned formation, ensuring the smoke released from each plane combines to form a message.

"Skytyping is a methodology for delivering proud country messages on the Fourth of July," Cassils said. "(We are delivering) these different kinds of sentiments that bring into question where we're at as a country in this moment and what it means to be an American. "This is not a dissenting artwork; this is actually a very patriotic artwork."