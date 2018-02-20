Handcrafted luxury in a shoe factory in Florence

Written by CNN Staff Florence, Italy Contributors Juri Ciani, CNN Emir Eralp, CNN

This month supermodel and designer Claudia Schiffer is CNN Style's guest editor. She's commissioned a series of features around the theme of icons and iconic imagery. Schiffer recently collaborated with the design team at Aquazzura on a capsule collection.

Produced in a small factory in Florence, shoes made by luxury brand Aquazzura can take up to 10 months to craft. A single high heel can pass through the hands of up to 120 skilled workers. Some of the craftsmen and women use techniques that are over 100 years old.

According to the brand's creative director Edgardo Osorio, who co-founded the business with Ricardo D'Almeida Figueiredo, half of the work in the factory is done by hand and machines are mainly used to help finish certain aspects of the shoe.

"The beauty of Italy and the beauty of Florence is that most companies that produce luxury shoes are small and medium sized enterprises," said Osorio in an interview in his atelier in Florence. "So they are very much family oriented. And it's very much about human contact."

Watch the video above to see how a luxury show is made.