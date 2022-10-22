A face only a mother could love: Terrifying photo shows what an ant looks like close-up

Written by By Zoe Sottile, CNN

No, this photo doesn't portray one of the new creatures on HBO's "House of the Dragon," or an outtake from a horror movie. It's an award-winning close-up photo of ... an ant.

The eye-popping photo is one of 57 Images of Distinction in Nikon's Small World Photomicrography Competition. The terrifying portrait was captured by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a Lithuanian photographer.

This is the 48th year of the competition, which seeks to "recognize excellence in photography through the microscope," according to a news release shared with CNN.

The 2022 contest received almost 1,300 entries from 72 countries, according to Nikon.

Kavaliauskas previously worked as a bird photographer before pivoting to insects, according to his website. He used reflected light to capture the shocking ant close-up, complete with dark red eyes and what seems to be an angry expression.