Amy Winehouse possessions hit the auction block

Written by Reuters New York

Nearly 800 of Amy Winehouse's belongings, including the short dress the late British singer wore in her final concert, are up for auction.

The green-and-black dress, and a heart-shaped Moschino purse the Grammy Award winner was frequently photographed with, are each expected to fetch $15,000 to $20,000.

Winehouse's parents had decided it was the right time to let go of her personal and professional items, said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. The singer died of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in July 2011. Her last show was in Belgrade a month earlier.

Accessories including earrings, heart-shaped sunglasses and purse are among the items up for auction. Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

"It's been a cathartic experience for them, but also a very emotional rollercoaster for parents to give up their daughter's possessions," Nolan said.

"But they know that these items were going to go to fans and collectors and museums and investors all over the world that will continue to appreciate them, enjoy them, showcase them."

The family wants to make sure all her fans have a chance to buy something, said Nolan, who has worked for two years to curate the sale.

The red heart Moschino bag that Winehouse took to the 2007 Brit Awards is set to be auctioned. Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images

Most of Winehouse's dresses are conservatively priced at $2,000 to $4,000. Opening bids for belts, perfume, shoes, ballet slippers, guitars and drum kits start as low as $50 to $100.

Winehouse became a breakout artist worldwide with her unique look, her headline grabbing behavior, and jazz-infused music. She released two studio albums, "Frank" and "Back to Black."

She often spoke of battling alcohol and drug addiction.

A selection of Amy Winehouse's dresses, as seen during the public exhibition of "Property From The Life And Career Of Amy Winehouse" by Julien's Auctions. Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Part of the proceeds will fund the Amy Winehouse Foundation which aims "to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, so they can flourish."

The sale will take place in Beverly Hills on Nov. 6-7 in person and online.