Amelia Earhart's helmet worn on 1928 flight across Atlantic sells for $825,000

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Before Amelia Earhart made aviation history as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, she had another landmark journey as the first woman to make the trans-Atlantic flight as a passenger.

Now, a tangible piece of that history -- the leather cap she wore during the journey -- has sold for $825,000, more than 10 times its high estimate of $80,000.

The online sale was hosted by Heritage Auctions, which released black-and-white photos of Earhart wearing the helmet in 1928.

American aviator Amelia Mary Earhart, 1928. Credit: New York Times Co./Archive Photos/Getty Images

Earhart made the historic journey that year from Newfoundland, Canada, to Burry Port, Wales, in a seaplane piloted by Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon. Four years later, she flew a plane across the Atlantic on her own. She famously went missing with her navigator Fred Noonan in July 1937 while attempting to become the first woman to fly across the world.

The exact circumstances of Earhart's disappearance are still unknown, but she and Noonan were on their way to Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean at the time.

The cap sold by Heritage Auctions went to an anonymous buyer. Prior to its sale, it was a family heirloom, according to the New York Times. A Minnesota man, 67-year-old Anthony Twiggs, had inherited the aviator helmet from his mother 20 years ago and was steadfast in his belief that the cap was Earhart's. Images from Heritage Auctions show the name "A. Earhart" scrawled on the leather interior.

A Minnesota man, 67-year-old Anthony Twiggs, said he'd inherited the aviator helmet from his mother 20 years ago. Credit: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Heritage Auctions does not name Twiggs in the online listing, but said the helmet was given to the consignor's mother in August 1929 while she was attending the National Air Races in Cleveland, Ohio -- an event Earhart had taken part in. She received the cap from a friend who said he had found the aviation helmet on the ground after meeting the pilots in the landing field.

The cap sold to an anonymous buyer. Credit: Heritage Auctions/HA.com



In an statement to CNN ahead of the sale, Chris Ivy, founder and president of Heritage Sports, said the auction house was proud to offer the flight cap because "there are so few artifacts remaining from (Earhart)," who "has captured Americans' heart and minds for nearly a century."

"The cap has an amazing, stirring story to tell," he added.