Cap worn by Amelia Earhart when she crossed the Atlantic Ocean could fetch $80,000

Written by Sana Noor Haq, CNN

A leather cap once owned by Amelia Earhart could fetch at least $80,000 as it goes under the hammer this weekend.

According to Heritage Auctions, which is running the sale, Earhart wore the cap when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean by airplane.

Earhart made the historic flight from Newfoundland, Canada, to Burry Port, Wales, while flying as a passenger aboard a seaplane piloted by Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon in 1928.

Images from the time show Earhart wearing the cap, the auction house noted.

American aviator Amelia Earhart, photographed in 1928. Credit: New York Times Co./Archive Photos/Getty Images

Four years after the landmark journey, Earhart cemented her place in aviation history, becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

A chance discovery

The cap was given to the owner's mother in August 1929 when she was watching the National Air Races in Cleveland, Ohio -- an event Earhart had taken part in.

Her friend decided to meet the pilots in the landing field. When he came back, he gave her a cap he said he had found on the ground, which had the name "A. Earhart" written inside the fold, according to Heritage Auctions.

The name "A. Earhart" is visible on the inside of the cap. Credit: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

"Heritage Auctions is honored to be offering this flight cap at auction for the very first time, in part because there are so few artifacts remaining from her, but also because Amelia Earhart was, as the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum notes, 'a courageous and dedicated aviator and ... an enduring inspiration to women,'" said Chris Ivy, founder and president of Heritage Sports, in a statement to CNN.

"The cap has an amazing, stirring story to tell. And not only does it have outstanding provenance, but irrefutable photo matching as well.

"Given all that, and the fact Amelia Earhart has captured Americans' heart and minds for nearly a century, I would not be surprised to see this piece exceed our estimate and sell for well beyond."

The hat was given to the owner's mother in 1929. Credit: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Five years after her solo flight in 1932, Earhart left Miami in order to realize her ambition of becoming the first woman to fly across the world.

But she famously went missing with her navigator Fred Noonan in July 1937 when trying to fly to Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean. The exact circumstances of her disappearance are still unknown.

The auction is running online, with proxy bidding ending on Saturday.

Top image: Amelia Earhart in Newfoundland in 1928.