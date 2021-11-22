American Music Awards 2021: Best red carpet fashion

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Chlöe are arriving on the red carpet tonight for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles -- an annual event that not only celebrates promising new talent and established artists, but is a fashion spectacle.

This year's host, Cardi B, has already set the standard for the evening, wearing a surreal golden mask, gold fingernail-tipped gloves and a black veiled gown by Schiaparelli to the Microsoft Theater.

In previous years, stars have typically opted for glamorous yet playful outfits. Lizzo, for example, accessorized with a two-inch Valentino microbag in 2019 and Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made fashion history wearing matching double denim outfits in 2001. Scroll through the gallery to see this year's best fashion.

This story will be updated throughout the event.

Top caption: Olivia Rodrigo takes a selfie with fans during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.