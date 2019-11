Written by CNN Staff

The music industry's biggest names are out in force at the 47th American Music Awards. And if Sunday evening's red carpet is anything to go by, they came to have fun.

It was not a night for demure eveningwear at LA's Microsoft Theater, with the stars indulging in loud patterns and fun, fluorescent hues.

Scroll though the gallery above to see some of the night's most talked-about looks from the red carpet.