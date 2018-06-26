Lindsey Ellefson , CNN Written by

It wouldn't be fair to call the 2017 "Protect Your Wang" collaboration between fashion brand Alexander Wang and Trojan condoms a soft launch, but this year, the duo went hard, doubling down on last year's effort in a big way.

Last year, "Protect Your Wang" debuted at New York City's annual Pride celebration with a float in the city's historic march. Wang, who donated his fee to the LGBT Center of New York to support sexual health programs, designed the float and limited-edition condoms that he and his posse of models and dancers handed out to revelers.

This year, Wang said the brands "wanted to take the collaboration a step further" with a now-sold-out capsule collection that included a T-shirt, bandana, hat and socks. A condom came included with every purchase, proceeds benefited inclusive health programs at the LGBT Center of New York, and yes, there was a float again at Sunday's big march.

"In today's world, there are so many messages that try to separate us, but inclusivity is so important when talking about sexual health within the LGBTQ community," Wang said.

"One of the most prevalent issues across the U.S. is inconsistent sexual health education, and for many LGBTQ people, they are not receiving information specific to their needs," Trojan brand director Stephanie Berez said. "Allies and supporters can help by advocating for greater representation in sexual health resources and engaging young LGBTQ people so they feel open to having a positive dialogue about sexual health."

Volunteers join Trojan Condoms and Alexander Wang to celebrate the Protect Your Wang collaboration, supporing LGBTQ-inclusive sexual health programs, at the NYC Pride March on June 24, 2018 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Trojan) Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images/Trojan

That's really what makes this brand hookup so special, then: broader participation.

Berez elaborated further: "What we love about this campaign is that it normalizes condoms in cultural conversation. By partnering with Alexander Wang to create this capsule collection and celebrate Pride, we have been able to engage people in a way where they are literally wearing a message supporting public health."

This partnership has all the makings of the perfect beach read: There's money (donated, of course), style, and a whole lot of naughty puns. The only question now is whether it's a summer fling or a lifelong partnership.

Wang remains coy: "You'll have to wait and see!"