'We didn't want a McMansion': Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's understated home

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Tucked between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean sits Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's own private slice of serenity.

After selling their previous home completely furnished, the Maroon 5 front man and Namibian model, who wed in 2014, started over with their new LA property. Now they have opened the doors to the idyllic mansion for the upcoming issue of Architectural Digest

"Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic," Levine is quoted as saying in the magazine's September cover story "It's strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don't hear the traffic and feel the stress."

A drawing by German contemporary artist Albert Oehlen hangs over the fireplace, while a Richard Prince piece bookends the room. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

While the couple's job titles -- pop star and supermodel -- might hint at extravagance, there is something refreshingly understated about their bolthole in LA's upmarket Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The interiors' neutral color palette is punctuated only by grand works of contemporary art. Vibrant, imposing pieces by American painters Henry Taylor and Richard Prince elevate the dining and bar areas, while the playful use of texture and distinct furnishings -- from a wooden desk designed by celebrated French architect Charlotte Perriand to the custom dining room chairs made from tubular steel-- stop the home from feeling like a soulless gallery space.

The property makes the most of LA's wraparound hilltop views. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

"When things are chaotic culturally, as they have been for the last half decade, it tends to foster great art," Levine told the magazine. "Behati and I have an emotional attachment to everything we collect." .

It's a chic take on a family residence -- one that the pair share with daughters Dusty and Gio, as well as their golden retriever, Charlie, and "goldendoodle" (a golden retriever and poodle mix), Bones.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine front the cover of Architectural Digest's September Style issue. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

Originally built in the 1930s, the property has housed an impressive roster of Hollywood A-list owners over the years, from Gregory Peck to Ben Affleck. "We were attracted to this place because it felt homey," Prinsloo told Architectural Digest. "You could tell that kids had lived here before."

Despite the valuable artworks and the couple's sharp eye for interior design, the space feels remarkably unfussy. Rooms appear tall and spacious in the subdued earth tone color scheme, while tables and countertops are largely left bare -- aside from the odd ornament or desk lamp.

"We didn't want a palatial McMansion. That's just not who we are." Levine is quoted as saying.

The conversation pit is situated in what looks like an Italian oasis. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

Outside, landscape architect Mark Rios has struck a similar balance between curated and casual. Everything looks to be in harmony, from the flowers pouring over the concrete edge of a sunken outdoor seating area, to the grove of mature olive trees that loom over the family swimming pool.

But ultimately it's art, not nature, that has dominion over the Prinsloo-Levine residence, which sees a framed painting by contemporary artist Raymond Pettibon mounted above the couple's bed. "It's not exactly earthquake-friendly, but we're willing to die for that piece of art," joked Levine.