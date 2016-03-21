Written by George Webster, CNN Maranello, Italy

This article was originally published in March 2016.

How did British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor directly inspire the design of Ferrari's latest car? Why is a neofuturistic concept artist who worked on Blade Runner and Time Cop now the company's spiritual icon? And what exactly is an army of self-driving robots doing on the factory floor?

In this exclusive interview with Ferrari's creative director Flavio Manzoni, we take a guided trip around their original headquarters in Maranello. Strap in.