autos

A ride through Italy with Ferrari creative director Flavio Manzoni

Updated 8th November 2018
A ride through Italy with Ferrari creative director Flavio Manzoni
Written by George Webster, CNNMaranello, Italy
This article was originally published in March 2016.
How did British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor directly inspire the design of Ferrari's latest car? Why is a neofuturistic concept artist who worked on Blade Runner and Time Cop now the company's spiritual icon? And what exactly is an army of self-driving robots doing on the factory floor?
In this exclusive interview with Ferrari's creative director Flavio Manzoni, we take a guided trip around their original headquarters in Maranello. Strap in.
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.