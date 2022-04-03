Feature · fashion
Grammy Awards 2022: Best fashion on the red carpet
The event's dress code is known to be bolder, riskier and more fun than other award ceremonies -- and celebs arriving to the red carpet didn't disappoint.
Stars are out in their Sunday best as they arrive on the red carpet for one of music's biggest nights: the Grammy Awards. The 64th edition, held this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, was initially slated for January but was postponed due to Covid-19.
The pandemic feels somewhat distant, however, as maskless celebrities parade about in glamorous eveningwear. The event's dress code is known to be bolder, riskier and more fun than other award ceremonies.
Scroll down to see some of the best fashion on the red carpet. This story will be updated as the night unfolds.
Olivia Rodrigo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Laverne Cox Credit: Eric Jamison/CBS Entertainment/CBS
Billie Eilish Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Diplo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kelsea Ballerini Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doechii Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Leon Bridges Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sean Paul Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Spice Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Questlove Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bomba Estéreo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Autumn Rowe's jewelry Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Elle King Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Pierce Freelon Credit: Eric Jamison/CBS
Top image: Doja Cat (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)