Grammy Awards 2022: Best fashion on the red carpet

Stars are out in their Sunday best as they arrive on the red carpet for one of music's biggest nights: the Grammy Awards. The 64th edition, held this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, was initially slated for January but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The pandemic feels somewhat distant, however, as maskless celebrities parade about in glamorous eveningwear. The event's dress code is known to be bolder, riskier and more fun than other award ceremonies.

Scroll down to see some of the best fashion on the red carpet. This story will be updated as the night unfolds.

Olivia Rodrigo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laverne Cox Credit: Eric Jamison/CBS Entertainment/CBS

Billie Eilish Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Diplo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kelsea Ballerini Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Leon Bridges Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sean Paul Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Spice Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Questlove Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bomba Estéreo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Autumn Rowe's jewelry Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Elle King Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pierce Freelon Credit: Eric Jamison/CBS

Top image: Doja Cat (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)