Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and more red carpet looks from the CFDA Awards

By Leah Dolan, CNN
Published 1:24 PM EST, Tue November 7, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Serena Williams attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Serena Williams wore Thom Browne as she made history at the awards, becoming the first athlete to be named the CFDA's Fashion Icon.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
CNN  — 

On Monday night in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) presented its annual Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History. It’s one of the biggest events of the year for industry insiders and creatives, as the ceremony aims to promote US designers on a global stage.

New York-based designer Willy Chavarria, known for his Chicano-inspired oversized pants and collared shirts, took home the prestigious Menswear Designer of the Year award, while Catherine Holstein — founder of the minimalist label Khaite, which made its name with sexy-yet-sophisticated knitwear — received the corresponding prize for womenswear. (The Row, a cult-favorite brand founded by the Olsen twins, won out in the best accessory design category.)

Later in the evening, Anne Hathaway changed into a Rodarte Spring-Summer 2018 red tulle look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Demi Moore looked radiant in a Carolina Herrera sequined strapless gown from Spring-Summer 2024.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Devon Lee Carlson was seen in a burgundy velvet Balenciaga look.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Jeremy O. Harris wore a brown distressed leather trench coat by Coach.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Chloe Sevigny stole the show in a sunshine yellow gown.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images