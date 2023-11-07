CNN —

On Monday night in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) presented its annual Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History. It’s one of the biggest events of the year for industry insiders and creatives, as the ceremony aims to promote US designers on a global stage.

New York-based designer Willy Chavarria, known for his Chicano-inspired oversized pants and collared shirts, took home the prestigious Menswear Designer of the Year award, while Catherine Holstein — founder of the minimalist label Khaite, which made its name with sexy-yet-sophisticated knitwear — received the corresponding prize for womenswear. (The Row, a cult-favorite brand founded by the Olsen twins, won out in the best accessory design category.)