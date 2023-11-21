Capturing the wild days of early-2000s indie rock

CNN —

If you were a teen at the turn of the millennium, chances are your musical taste fell into one of two camps: You were either a pop kid, with the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, *NSYNC or Destiny’s Child on your Sony Discman, or you were a “new indie rock” kid with posters of Pete Doherty or The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas on your bedroom walls.

The latter genre was loosely defined. Indie rock acts ranged in style and sound. The Libertines, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse and Amy Winehouse might all be considered part of the movement, albeit in very different ways. What they shared, though, was an aura of cool — one that Los Angeles-based photographer Piper Ferguson spent much of her early career capturing.

Ferguson’s debut book “Indie, Seen” offers a raw and nostalgic look at the early-2000s, with behind-the-scenes portraits depicting artists from Interpol to Kasabian, Peaches to PJ Harvey. Together they form what she described as “a collection of ‘moments’ that really capture what indie was all about back then.”

“I have so much footage from those days,” she said over Zoom. “To me, it was such a fantastic, creative era for the music industry.”