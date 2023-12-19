The most audacious golf outfits of 2023

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 4:04 AM EST, Tue December 19, 2023
Fairway fashion isn't all polo shirts and monotone colors -- as some of the game's biggest stars have proven in 2023. A mud-spattered Akshay Bhatia ripped up the dress code entirely at Florida's Honda Classic in February, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/27/golf/akshay-bhatia-shirtless-mud-honda-classic-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">ditching his shirt to play a shot from the Palm Beach mud</a> -- not just once, but on two separate occasions. <strong>Scroll through the gallery to see more.</strong>
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
When you've got a major to win at 4pm but a spa treatment at 5pm: Lilia Vu was dressed to de-stress after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/24/golf/lilia-vu-chevron-championship-win-grandfather-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning the Chevron Championship</a> via a playoff against compatriot Angel Yin at Carlton Woods, Texas, in April.
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images
Vu's dressing gown was the consequence of a celebratory leap into the lake beside the 18th green, but her floral playing outfit was a standout in itself as Vu clinched her first major title in style.
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images
Viktor Hovland blended in nicely with Augusta National's pristinely kept shrubbery at The Masters in April. The Norwegian -- who enjoyed a stellar 2023 -- delivered another impressive major showing with a tied-seventh finish.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
But it was Jon Rahm who donned the most coveted fashion item at Augusta National, and perhaps in all of golf, as a dominant performance <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/09/golf/masters-2023-winner-jon-rahm-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">clinched the Spaniard his second career major</a> and a new green jacket -- bestowed upon him by 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler.
Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Rahm wasn't the only player to take home a new wardrobe item this season. After triumphing at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida in November, South Korea's Amy Yang was fitted with a blue champion's jacket.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images
Christina Kim and caddie Tim Hazelgrove were in sync during the LOTTE Championship at Hoakalei Country Club, Hawaii, in April.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
No golf fashion gallery would be complete without an appearance from John Daly (pictured in September), whose partnership with golf clothing brand Loudmouth has helped him solidify his reputation as the sport's maverick dresser.
David Berding / Getty Images
For the second year running, the American sported Hooters-branded pants at golf's oldest tournament, The Open Championship. Daly was competing at the 151st edition of the major at Hoylake, Liverpool, in July, having won the 124th event at St. Andrews, Scotland, in 1995.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
Billy Horschel and his wife Brittany were pink and in sync at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland in October.
Richard Heathcote / Getty Images
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Horschel is no stranger to a standout shirt, and the American turned heads at Louisana's Zurich Classic of New Orleans with this abstract effort in April.
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
Rickie Fowler continues to stay true to his orange roots, capping off a resurgent 2023 with this bright look at the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake, Georgia, in August. The American became renowned early in his career for delving into his neon-pumpkin Puma wardrobe on the deciding day of tournaments.
Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images
The stars were out -- literally and figuratively -- at the Solheim Cup in September, as Sweden's Madelene Sagström donned an impressive bucket hat on a dramatic final day at Finca Cortesin in Spain. Team USA had looked on course to clinch the cup, only for hosts Europe to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/24/sport/europe-retains-2023-solheim-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">roar back and retain the trophy</a> by securing the tournament's first ever tie.
Angel Martinez / Getty Images
It was a bitter blow for Team USA and Lexi Thompson, though the 28-year-old defeated Emily Pedersen in the closing matchup to deny Europe an outright win -- all while sporting some patriotic footwear.
Angel Martinez / Getty Images
By contrast it was the crowd who served up the most eye-catching looks at the Ryder Cup a week later, as European fans suited up to roar their team to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/01/sport/ryder-cup-2023-result-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">another win on home soil</a> at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.
Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images
Backed by a noisy traveling contingent, Team USA fought back admirably on the final day but ultimately left themselves with too much to do, falling 16.5 -- 11.5.
Alex Burstow / Getty Images
From mergers to majors, not to mention a breathless Solheim and Ryder Cup double header, it’s been another turbulent year in the world of golf — a chaos reflected in the wardrobe choices of many of the sport’s stars.

Some looks were to be expected — John Daly can be counted on to make a fashion statement every time he steps to the tee, while Rickie Fowler has become almost synonymous with the color orange.

Others were a little more spontaneous. Akshay Bhatia ushered in the dawn of shirtless golfers in February, while Lilia Vu graced the green in her dressing gown following major glory in April.

Scroll through the gallery to see the golfers — and fans — that turned the fairway into a runway this season.

