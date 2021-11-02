Jose Urquidy of the Astros delivers a pitch against the Braves during the fourth inning in Game 5 on October 31 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy's three career World Series wins are the most by any foreign-born player in MLB history.

The 26-year-old Mexican right-hander got his first World Series win as a rookie for the Astros in 2019. Two years later, Urquidy has two wins through the first five games of the 2021 World Series.

In Game 2, Urquidy got the W in Houston's 7-2 victory over Atlanta. He pitched five innings, gave up two runs on five hits and struck out seven.

Then, with Game 5 hanging in the balance, Astros manager turned to Urquidy for some rare work out of the bullpen in the 4th inning on Sunday night.

Urquidy allowed a leadoff single to Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud but then retired the next three batters he faced to keep the game at 5-4.

Houston went on to win the game 9-5 and Urquidy got the win.