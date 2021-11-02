Sports
Election Day

World Series Game 6

CDC meets on kids vaccines

Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves face off in World Series Game 6

By Mike Hayes, Jason Kurtz and Leinz Vales CNN

Updated 8:00 p.m. ET, November 2, 2021
1 min ago

Here are tonight's starting pitchers

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Right-hander Luis Garcia gets the ball for Houston in Game 6. The 24-year-old Venezuelan is starting on short rest (three days). Garcia allowed one run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in Game 3 on Friday.

Atlanta will turn to left-hander Max Fried to start tonight. The 27-year-old had a tough outing in Game 2, giving up six runs on seven hits in 5-plus innings.

20 min ago

Here are tonight's starting lineups

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Houston manager Dusty Baker leaves Alex Bregman in the 7th slot tonight after moving him down from 3rd in the lineup due to some struggles at the plate. Hitting in the No. 7 spot on Sunday, Bregman appeared to shake the dust off his bat, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

For Atlanta, left-handed hitter Eddie Rosario is back in the leadoff spot with righty Luis Garcia getting the start for Houston. Ozzie Albies moves down to the 7th hole.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams in Game 6:

Atlanta Braves:

  1. Eddie Rosario, LF 
  2. Jorge Soler, DH 
  3. Freddie Freeman, 1B 
  4. Austin Riley, 3B 
  5. Adam Duvall, CF 
  6. Joc Pederson, RF 
  7. Ozzie Albies, 2B 
  8. Travis d’Arnaud, C 
  9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Houston Astros:

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B 
  2. Michael Brantley, LF 
  3. Carlos Correa, SS 
  4. Yordan Alvarez, DH 
  5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B 
  6. Kyle Tucker, RF 
  7. Alex Bregman, 3B 
  8. Jose Siri, CF 
  9. Martín Maldonado, C
29 min ago

Game 5 victory propelled Houston Astros into club of largest comeback wins when facing elimination

From CNN's Leinz Vales

With the Houston Astros Game 5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series, they joined a rare club of teams with historic comeback victories when facing elimination.

The Astros recorded the second largest turnaround in MLB history by overcoming a four run deficit to win a game where a team faced elimination. They share the record with the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates, who overcame the same deficit in Game 7 and the 1919 Chicago White Sox, who came back to win in Game 6.

The first pitch of Game 6 of the 2021 World Series is set for tonight at 8:09 PM ET.

37 min ago

Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy made MLB history in Game 5

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Jose Urquidy of the Astros delivers a pitch against the Braves during the fourth inning in Game 5 on October 31 in Atlanta.
Jose Urquidy of the Astros delivers a pitch against the Braves during the fourth inning in Game 5 on October 31 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy's three career World Series wins are the most by any foreign-born player in MLB history.

The 26-year-old Mexican right-hander got his first World Series win as a rookie for the Astros in 2019. Two years later, Urquidy has two wins through the first five games of the 2021 World Series.

In Game 2, Urquidy got the W in Houston's 7-2 victory over Atlanta. He pitched five innings, gave up two runs on five hits and struck out seven.

Then, with Game 5 hanging in the balance, Astros manager turned to Urquidy for some rare work out of the bullpen in the 4th inning on Sunday night.

Urquidy allowed a leadoff single to Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud but then retired the next three batters he faced to keep the game at 5-4.

Houston went on to win the game 9-5 and Urquidy got the win.

1 hr 29 min ago

Atlanta Braves are one win away from World Series victory

From CNN's Mike Hayes and Jason Kurtz

The Atlanta Braves are just one win away from the franchise's first MLB championship since 1995.

On Sunday night, with their team leading 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Braves failed to seal the deal in Game 5 in Atlanta. The loss marked the Braves' first defeat at home this postseason.

The Braves get two more chances to take the title in Game 6 tonight or, if necessary, in Game 7 on Wednesday.

The loss marks the Braves' first defeat at home this postseason, and if Atlanta is to win the World Series, they'll be forced to do so in opponent territory.

Both Game 6 on Tuesday, and if necessary, Game 7 will be held in Houston.

39 min ago

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Here's a recap of Game 5

From CNN's Jason Kurtz and Ben Church

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with teammates after their win in Game 5 against the Atlanta Braves on November 1 in Atlanta.
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with teammates after their win in Game 5 against the Atlanta Braves on November 1 in Atlanta. (David J. Phillip/AP)

With his team facing elimination, and that elusive first World Series championship once again seeming to slip away, Houston's veteran manager Dusty Baker revamped his batting order. The result? Nine Astros runs, a critical Game 5 win, and a series that now heads back to Texas.

On the evening the Astros tallied a dozen hits, earning a 9-5 victory that, for the time being, extends their season.

Here are some of the highlights from Game 5:

  • Shortstop Carlos Correa, bumped up to third in the batting order, came through with three hits and a pair of RBI, while first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who moved up to fifth after hitting seventh in Game 4, had 3 hits of his own and scored two runs.
  • The Braves, seeking their first championship in more than a quarter-century, opened the scoring in explosive fashion on Adam Duvall's first-inning Grand Slam. But the Astros quietly chipped away, ultimately drawing even at 4-4 on a Gurriel groundout in the top of the 3rd.
  • Veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman would put the Braves back in front in the bottom of the frame, launching a massive 460-foot homer into the seats in right-center field. Freeman's blast marked the longest home run by any player in the 2021 postseason, but it also represented the final scoring play of the evening for the home team. The Astros, however, were far from done.
  • Houston scored three times in the top of the 5th, highlighted by pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez's 2-out, 2-run single which gave the Astros their first lead of the game, 7-5.
  • The Astros added an insurance run in the 7th on catcher Martin Maldonado's third RBI of the night, and one more in the 8th on a Correa single which plated second baseman Jose Altuve.

Game 6 is Tuesday night, with the first pitch set for 8:09 PM ET.

1 hr 29 min ago

The Atlanta Braves may win the World Series. But they face a tougher opponent off the field

Analysis by CNN's John Blake

Atlanta has long been called a Black Mecca, but in the 1990s it was also known for something else: The home of some of the country's baddest Black baseball superheroes.

Those Braves teams featured a colorful lineup of Black superstars: Fred "Crime Dog" McGriff, speedy Otis Nixon, two-way star Deion "Prime Time" Sanders and the dimpled chin of David Justice, who was married to actress Halle Berry.

The Braves then were part of the heartbeat of Black Atlanta. Hip-hop artists wore their caps, and legions of Black fans, ushers and street vendors mingled with White fans at the team's ballpark in a historic Black neighborhood near downtown.

But when the Rev. Michael Clayton Harris, co-host of the Red & Rev. Sports Show, attended a recent Braves game at Truist Park, he sat in a crowd of overwhelmingly White fans in a predominantly White suburb while a soundtrack of mostly rock and country music played over the sound system.

"When you go to the game, it has a Trump feel to it with the fan base," says Harris, who is a pastor at Acts of Faith Baptist Church in Decatur, a suburb of Atlanta. "It felt weird for the simple fact that I remember when the stands had a lot more Black people, and a lot more were enticed to games because they had more representation."

Harris' experience demonstrates that one of the most fascinating storylines of the 2021 World Series is happening off the field. The Braves aren't just playing the Houston Astros — they're also battling a perception that the franchise has abandoned the city's Black community.

I've lived in Atlanta for 30 years, and I've long heard this talk in barbershops and sports bars. Some Black fans say the team has few, if any, African American players they can relate to. Others believe the team left Atlanta because its suburban White fans felt uncomfortable coming to games downtown, where they were surrounded by Black people.

Atlanta, once known as the "city too busy to hate," in recent years has been engulfed by racial turmoil: police shootings of Black men, racial protests and clashes over voting rights. These tensions spilled over into the sports world this year when Major League Baseball pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to protest new state laws that make it more difficult to vote.

A World Series appearance usually brings a city together. But I wonder: Can a Braves World Series victory begin to heal the rift with the city's Black community?

Read more from Blake here.