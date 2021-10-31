Play ball! Game 5 of the World Series is underway at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Tucker Davidson is on the mound for the home team. The left-hander faces Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa at the top of the Astros lineup.
By Mike Hayes and Jason Kurtz, CNN
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Play ball! Game 5 of the World Series is underway at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Tucker Davidson is on the mound for the home team. The left-hander faces Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa at the top of the Astros lineup.
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Tucker Davidson gets the ball for the Braves tonight as Atlanta looks to clinch its first World Series since 1995. The 25-year-old left-hander was just added to the roster Wednesday after Atlanta ace Charlie Morton was knocked out of the series with a fractured right fibular in Game 1.
With their backs against the wall, Houston will turn to left-hander Framber Valdez. The Astros hope that Valdez can summon the same stuff he had when he went eight innings, giving up one hit to Boston in Game 5 of the ALCS.
From CNN's Douglas Wood
At Truist Park, there are 10 numbers displayed in left field that have been retired by the Atlanta Braves.
No. 41 belongs to Eddie Mathews, a hard-hitting third baseman who became the seventh player in MLB history to reach the 500-home run mark. But in the annals of Braves history, Mathews is unique. He is the only player to play in all three cities the Braves have called home.
Mathews joined the Braves in 1952, playing the team’s final season in its original home in Boston. He moved with the team in 1953 to Milwaukee, where he played with Hank Aaron and won a World Series in 1957. He moved with the team to Atlanta in 1966, his final season with the Braves. He played for the Houston Astros in 1967 before he was traded to the Detroit Tigers before he retired in 1968. He managed the Braves from 1972-1974. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Braves Hall of Fame in August 1999. Mathews died on Feb. 18, 2001.
From CNN's Mike Hayes
We have changes to the lineup for both teams tonight.
For Houston, the struggling Alex Bregman, 1-for-14 in the World Series, was dropped down from the third slot to seventh. For the Braves, Jorge Soler is back in the leadoff spot and starting in right field in place of Joc Pederson.
Here are the lineups for Game 5:
Houston Astros
Atlanta Braves
Analysis by CNN's John Blake
Atlanta has long been called a Black Mecca, but in the 1990s it was also known for something else: The home of some of the country's baddest Black baseball superheroes.
Those Braves teams featured a colorful lineup of Black superstars: Fred "Crime Dog" McGriff, speedy Otis Nixon, two-way star Deion "Prime Time" Sanders and the dimpled chin of David Justice, who was married to actress Halle Berry.
The Braves then were part of the heartbeat of Black Atlanta. Hip-hop artists wore their caps, and legions of Black fans, ushers and street vendors mingled with White fans at the team's ballpark in a historic Black neighborhood near downtown.
But when the Rev. Michael Clayton Harris, co-host of the Red & Rev. Sports Show, attended a recent Braves game at Truist Park, he sat in a crowd of overwhelmingly White fans in a predominantly White suburb while a soundtrack of mostly rock and country music played over the sound system.
"When you go to the game, it has a Trump feel to it with the fan base," says Harris, who is a pastor at Acts of Faith Baptist Church in Decatur, a suburb of Atlanta. "It felt weird for the simple fact that I remember when the stands had a lot more Black people, and a lot more were enticed to games because they had more representation."
Harris' experience demonstrates that one of the most fascinating storylines of the 2021 World Series is happening off the field. The Braves aren't just playing the Houston Astros — they're also battling a perception that the franchise has abandoned the city's Black community.
I've lived in Atlanta for 30 years, and I've long heard this talk in barbershops and sports bars. Some Black fans say the team has few, if any, African American players they can relate to. Others believe the team left Atlanta because its suburban White fans felt uncomfortable coming to games downtown, where they were surrounded by Black people.
Atlanta, once known as the "city too busy to hate," in recent years has been engulfed by racial turmoil: police shootings of Black men, racial protests and clashes over voting rights. These tensions spilled over into the sports world this year when Major League Baseball pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to protest new state laws that make it more difficult to vote.
A World Series appearance usually brings a city together. But I wonder: Can a Braves World Series victory begin to heal the rift with the city's Black community?
Read more from Blake here.
From CNN's Jacob Lev, Ben Church and Jason Kurtz
The Atlanta Braves came back to win Game 4 behind back-to-back seventh inning home runs to take a commanding 3-1 World Series lead over the Houston Astros on Saturday.
Houston Astros had most of the momentum in the game's early innings but failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
In case you missed it, here's what you need to know about Game 4:
From CNN's Ben Church and Jason Kurtz
The Atlanta Braves are now just one win away from the franchise's first MLB championship since 1995, after winning Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.
Highlighted by back-to-back 7th inning home runs from shortstop Dansby Swanson and a pinch-hitting Jorge Soler, the Braves edged the visiting Astros 3-2 to take a commanding 3-1 lead.
Atlanta can capture the crown in front of their home crowd on Sunday night.
"I just want to win tomorrow. I don't know how confident I am," Braves manager Brian Snitker said when asked how he felt being 3-1 up.
"I'm glad we are, quite honestly. I'd rather be up three than down three, I guess. But I've been around too long to get ahead of myself."
If you are planning to tune in, here's a look at tonight's game and the rest of the schedule if necessary:
All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.
Read more here.