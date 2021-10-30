Former President Trump is at Game 4

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are attending Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta tonight.
"Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight," Trump said in a statement earlier Saturday, adding that he and former first lady Melania "are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"
He thanked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees' president Randy Levine for the invite.
Accompanying the Trumps is former NFL star Herschel Walker, who is running for a US Senate seat in Georgia. The former president's support of Walker, which came initially over reservations from much of the GOP establishment, has given the former running back a boost ahead of next year's primary. Republicans are hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the general election.
Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump would not be sitting with team or MLB officials and that the Braves were giving Trump his own suite.