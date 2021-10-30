Trump participates in the 'Tomahawk chop'

Former President Trump participated in the "Tomahawk chop" during Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta.
The stadium-wide chant, a longtime tradition at Braves games, has been under renewed scrutiny in recent years as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
Several advocacy groups and observers have accused the chant of mocking Native American groups and decried it as racist. But many Braves fans, including Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, have dismissed the criticism, and the stadium has led the fans in doing the chant in both Games 3 and 4 of the series.
Trump has frequently sought to capitalize politically on such controversies as part of an effort to galvanize White voters who make up much of his political base.
1 hr 34 min ago
Astros strike first in Game 4
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
Shortstop Carlos Correa's RBI groundout has given the Astros an early 1-0 lead, but it could have been much worse for Atlanta.
Entering the game in relief of Dylan Lee, Braves right-hander Kyle Wright worked around three inherited runners, striking out center fielder Kyle Tucker to end the frame and limit the damage.
Lee, who was making his first career start, faced only four batters, allowing an infield hit and walking a pair before being removed with the bases loaded.
In total, Houston sent six batters to the plate in the top of the first, but saw only second baseman Jose Altuve score as Wright deftly navigated out of trouble.
1 hr 53 min ago
Former President Trump is at Game 4
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are attending Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta tonight.
"Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight," Trump said in a statement earlier Saturday, adding that he and former first lady Melania "are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"
He thanked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees' president Randy Levine for the invite.
Accompanying the Trumps is former NFL star Herschel Walker, who is running for a US Senate seat in Georgia. The former president's support of Walker, which came initially over reservations from much of the GOP establishment, has given the former running back a boost ahead of next year's primary. Republicans are hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the general election.
Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump would not be sitting with team or MLB officials and that the Braves were giving Trump his own suite.
Braves, Astros set to clash in Game 4 of the 2021 World Series
From CNN's Karl de Vries
The Atlanta Braves will look to further capitalize on their home field advantage and build on their 2-1 series edge when they play the Houston Astros tonight in Game 4 of the 2021 World Series.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. Like Friday night, it could be another raw evening for baseball, with precipitation in the air and temperatures in the low 50s. Truist Park, the Braves’ home, does not have a retractable roof.
Both teams are looking at “bullpen games,” which means to expect a parade of relievers all night. The Braves will begin by handing the ball to lefty Dylan Lee, while the Astros will have veteran Zack Greinke on the mound. Lee — who made his MLB debut earlier this year and has only 4.2 career innings in the big leagues — could only see an inning, though not before making history as the first pitcher in major league history to make his first career MLB start in the World Series.
Greinke, with a Cy Young award and six All-Star Game appearances on his resume, could go a bit deeper. But the 38-year-old veteran right-hander spent time in recent weeks sidelined with a sore neck and Covid-19, has been seldom used so far this postseason (2.1 innings in two appearances) and faltered down the stretch for Houston in the regular season. He’s only pitched 4.2 innings over the past five weeks.
The lack of a designated hitter will again be a factor with the World Series in a National League home ballpark. The Astros will continue with the same eight hitters they used on Friday night, though Greinke, who hits well for a pitcher, will bat eighth, moving catcher Martin Maldonado down to the ninth spot. For the Braves, the left-handed hitting Joc Pederson will supplant Jorge Soler in right field.
Here's a look at the rest of the World Series schedule
From CNN's Leinz Vales
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will face off tonight in Game 4 of the World Series.
The Braves are looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 4 and 5.
If you're planning to tune in for the rest of the best-of-seven series, here's a look at the schedule:
Saturday, Oct. 30: Game 4
Sunday, Oct. 31: Game 5
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Game 6 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Nov. 3: Game 7 (if necessary)
All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.
2 hr 33 min ago
Game 4 of the World Series will start soon. Here's a recap of Game 3.
From CNN's Karl de Vries and Ben Church
Starter Ian Anderson threw five no-hit, scoreless innings to inspire the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 advantage over the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series, winning 2-0 in Game 3 on Friday.
The 23-year-old dazzled the crowd over five innings, walking three and striking out four, as Atlanta hosted a World Series game for the first time since 1999.
Anderson became just the second rookie to throw at least five no-hit innings in a World Series game — the other being Jeff Tesreau in 1912.
Anderson was then pulled by Brian Snitker as he turned to the bullpen to start the sixth inning.
However, the decision was vindicated after a spotless night for the Braves' bullpen, with four scoreless innings, two hits and no walks. Closer Will Smith picked up the save with a scoreless 9th.
Houston starter Luis Garcia also pitched well, allowing only one run while striking out six in 3.2 innings, but took the loss.
Relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson carried the no-hitter into the 8th before a bloop base hit off the bat of Aledmys Diaz in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario cost the Braves a chance to become the second team in World Series history to throw a no-hitter.
Atlanta scored in the 3rd when Austin Riley lashed an RBI double down the left field line to score Rosario.
The rest of the night was a one-run nail-biter, with Travis d'Arnaud providing much-needed insurance with a 437-foot monster home run to center field in the bottom of the 8th to make it 2-0.